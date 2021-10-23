Biggest line moves for Week 8 of college football

Each week in college football the bookmakers and bettors come together to create the markets that set the lines for each college football game.

Sometimes the opinions are pretty consistent all week long, but other times you’ll see big moves along the number as the week progresses. We’ll take a look at the games that have had the biggest changes so far for Week 8 of college football to the current lines from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cincinnati vs. Navy, Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET

Opened: Over/under 53

Now: Over/under 48.5

Navy will always be a popular team to take the under on because the triple-option is designed to limit possessions with long drives and can keep them in games where they’re overmatched talent-wise. The Midshipmen run the ball on 82.7% of snaps, which is the third highest rate in the FBS. However, Cincinnati will be in blowout mode to impress the College Football Playoff committee, and the Bearcats scored at least 49 points in all three games against Group of 5 opponents.

LSU vs. Mississippi, 3:30 p.m. ET

Opened: Mississippi -10.5

Now: Mississippi -7.5

This has yet to be confirmed, but Ole Miss could go into their game against LSU without starting quarterback and Heisman hopeful Matt Corral due to an injury, the likely reason for the line move. This will be the first game LSU played since announcing this is Ed Orgeron’s last season, so who knows what kind of motivation the Tigers will have on Saturday afternoon.

Opened: BYU -1.5

Now: BYU -4.5

In one of the most bizarre head coach firings you’ll ever see, Washington State let go of Nick Rolovich, who refused to get vaccinated. He will get plenty of headlines, but the university also fired the co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks, offensive line, defensive tackles and cornerbacks coaches for the same reason. Even riding a three-game winning streak, that much staff turnover is enough to make the spread jump against you against a BYU team that lost consecutive games.

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia, 7:30 p.m. ET

Opened: Over/under 60

Now: Over/under 65.5

Even coming off a shutout last weekend against the Duke Blue Devils, the Virginia Cavaliers defense has been very bad to this point of the season as they rank No. 106 nationally in yards allowed per play against FBS opponents. Offensively, Virginia ranks No. 28 in that statistic, so bettors are expecting more of a shootout than oddsmakers originally projected.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.