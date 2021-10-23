Did Desmond Ridder improve his Heisman Trophy chances with win over Navy?

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder is one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy, and the sixth-year player had a chance to improve his case for the biggest trophy in college sports on Saturday.

Ridder struggled early against Navy, as did the rest of the Bearcats. Cincinnati was tied with the Midshipmen at halftime 10-10 before using a 14-0 advantage in the third quarter to create separation. The Cincinnati quarterback finished with 176 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the contest. He added six rushing yards on five carries. Ultimately, it wasn’t a banner day for Cincinnati by any means. The name of the game, though, is to stay undefeated. And the Bearcats managed to get that part of the job done.

Ridder entered this weekend’s play at +2000 to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook. After the Navy game, he is still at +2000 as expected.

Ridder is in his fourth season as Cincinnati’s starting quarterback, and he came into Saturday’s game completing 64.3% of his passes this season for 1,444 yards with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has 118 yards rushing on 37 carries and found the end zone three times.