Did Matt Corral improve his Heisman Trophy chances with win over LSU?

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral is putting up monster numbers in 2021, and he is among the betting favorites to win the Heisman Trophy later this fall. After some doubt over his availability for the Magnolia Bowl, Corral is officially the starter for the contest.

Corral got a win in the Magnolia Bowl, as Ole Miss defeated LSU 31-17. This snaps a five-game losing streak in the rivalry matchup for the Rebels, and further boosts the Heisman contender at quarterback. Corral finished with 185 yards and a touchdown through the air. He also had 24 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Corral came into Saturday’s game with the second best odds on DraftKings Sportsbook at +200 behind only Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young. After the win over LSU, he’s still at +200. It’s going to take some truly special games for Corral to overtake Young down the stretch.

Whoever is the starting quarterback in a Lane Kiffin system is set up for success, and he’s a major reason why Corral is in this position. Heading into Saturday’s game, he had completed 66.3% of his passes for 1,728 yards with 14 touchdowns and one interception. He also led the team in rushing with 450 yards on the ground on 88 attempts with eight touchdowns.