Did Bryce Young improve his Heisman Trophy chances with win over Tennessee?

Bryce Young is the latest Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback leading one of the top offenses in the country and because of that, oddsmakers say he has the inside track at the Heisman Trophy this season.

The sophomore got his chance to participate in the annual pummeling of Tennessee on Saturday, leading the Tide to a 52-24 blowout victory. It was a seven-point contest entering the fourth quarter before the Tide starter and his team decided to step on the gas and drop 28 points on the Volunteers in the final period.

Young finished his night completing 31-of-43 passes through the air for 371 yards and two touchdowns. He notably showed off his wheels in this game as well, rushing for 42 yards and a pair of scores on the ground.

Good luck tackling Bryce Young in the open field ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/n6ioJLOEox — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 23, 2021

Coming into Saturday, Young had completed 69.6% of his passes for 2,082 yards with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Young entered this weekend of college football with the best odds on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Heisman Trophy at +180, ahead of Matt Corral (+200), CJ Stroud (+800) and others. He remained the frontrunner with those same odds at the final whistle.