Did Caleb Williams improve his Heisman Trophy chances with win over Kansas?

The No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners finally made a much-needed switch at the quarterback position, and Lincoln Riley’s decision to bench Spencer Rattler for Caleb Williams immediately vaulted him into legitimate Heisman Trophy consideration.

But it was a struggle for his Sooners to hang on as 38.5-point favorites against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, who hung on for a 35-23 win in Lawrence to move to 7-0 on the season.

The Sooners true freshman finished 15-20 passing for 178 yards, with two touchdowns and his first interception. He added eight carries for 70 yards and another score.

Heading into the weekend, Williams completed 67.8% of his passes for 609 yards with six touchdowns and zero interceptions. On the ground, he has 215 yards on 18 attempts with three rushing scores.

But the signature moment might be this one, where he had the wherewithal on 4th down while trying to run out the clock to strip his own teammate to pick up a massive yard to ensure victory.

Well, that’s one way to convert a 4th down. pic.twitter.com/Wk9dJ3Vlsh — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 23, 2021

These are the types of signature moments that tend to stand out in the minds of Heisman voters, even if the score was not as expected.

Despite just one start heading into Saturday’s game, Williams entered with the fourth best odds to win the Heisman at +1500 on DraftKings Sportsbook. He finished with the same +1500 odds.