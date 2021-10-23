Did CJ Stroud improve his Heisman Trophy chances with win over Indiana?

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud had an opportunity to close the gap in Heisman Trophy odds on Saturday night as he went into the game with a little catching up to do.

It was light work for Stroud and the Buckeyes against a fading Indiana team Saturday evening in a 54-7 win. The Ohio State quarterback showed out once again with 266 yards and four passing touchdowns. The Buckeyes dominated the game from start to finish and are rounding into a team many expect to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Stroud went into Saturday’s game with the third best odds to win the Heisman on DraftKings Sportsbook at +800 behind only Bryce Young (+180) and Matt Corral (+200). After the win over Indiana, Stroud improved to +600.

Ohio State’s roster is loaded with quarterback talent, but Stroud won the job prior to the season and is playing well. Heading into the weekend, he had completed 66.2% of his passes for 1,699 yards with 18 touchdowns and three picks.