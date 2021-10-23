Michigan band trolls Ohio State with halftime beer pong skit [Video]

Fans of Michigan and Ohio State will have to wait until November 27 to see these two hated enemies renew their annual rivalry in Ann Arbor. In the meantime, the UM band is having a little bit of fun just 35 days out.

At halftime of Saturday’s game against Northwestern, the Michigan Marching Band decided to troll the Buckeyes with an elaborate rendition of everyone’s favorite (or hated) college drinking game of beer pong. Does none of that previous sentence make any sense to you? Well, just watch.

Michigan marching band just performed a beer pong skit with an Ohio State ping pong ball missing the cup and a Michigan ball going in the cup. pic.twitter.com/yBRJqdSA7i — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) October 23, 2021

Round of applause to whoever in the band program came up with this concept and bigger round of applause to the parties who managed to put this together.

This isn’t without precedence, as both Michigan and Ohio State’s bands have been known to troll each other in games having nothing to do with the other warring party. Here’s the OSU band trolling Michigan during their 2019 game against Penn State.

Ohio State marching band cut up a Michigan logo at halftime



Buckeyes and Wolverines play next week.



(via @TheWilderThings)pic.twitter.com/aR63UssaB7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 23, 2019

College football, where pettiness reigns supreme.