Kansas opens up stadium to everyone with a 10-point second half lead on No. 3 Oklahoma

The ticketing, marketing, and social media staffers of the Kansas Jayhawks deserve a hearty congratulations. Because they are doing everything they can to help their team pull the biggest upset in program history over the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday.

The gates are open on the east and west sides of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, no ticket required.



Show up. Be loud. Rock Chalk. — Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) October 23, 2021

This tweet was sent out after head coach Lance Leipold did the right thing and had his team go for it on 4th and goal from the one-yard line, and it worked to take a 17-7 lead in what might be the upset of the millenium in college football.

Having been to a football game at Memorial Stadium before, I can vouch that the tailgating scene absolutely outlasts the opening kickoff on a regular basis. And that many KU undergrads and fans never actually darken the door of the edifice for their football team. They’re in their seats at least an hour before tip-off at Phog Allen, and there are few more dedicated basketball fans on earth, but a diehard Kansas football fan has plenty of scars.

It’s understandable when you’re a 38.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook that the party has more upside than the football. Also the Jayhawks haven’t won a conference game in two years, they hadn’t led an AP Top 25 team since 2014, and are 1-5 this season only because you get to play an FCS team once a year.

So well done, Rock Chalk Jayhawk KU. Let’s hope some new friends and fans find out about the sport with helmets because of this wise decision.