Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman throws five touchdowns, enters Heisman conversation

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are announcing themselves as ACC contenders, due in large part to the efforts of QB Sam Hartman. The sophomore put up some big numbers to start the season but had some tense moments in the last two weeks.

Hartman re-introduced himself as a Heisman Trophy contender with a five-touchdown outing against Navy. The quarterback threw for 458 yards in the win, and also added a rushing touchdown. The Demon Deacons are undefeated this season and even with a lackluster non-conference schedule, Wake Forest has its sights set on the ACC crown and maybe even the College Football Playoff.

That’s good news for Hartman, who is now 60-1 to win the Heisman according to DraftKings Sportsbook, where he was 150-1 as recently as halftime of today’s game.

The quarterback has some big matchups left in conference play with North Carolina, Clemson and NC State. If Wake Forest can navigate through that stretch, Hartman is going to fly up the Heisman board.

The quarterback has now thrown for 2,073 yards and 19 touchdowns, in addition to four rushing scores. He only has three interceptions on the year with five games left in the regular season.