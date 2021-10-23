Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson: Live round-by-round updates, results for Jr. Lightweight title fight

It’s fight night in Atlanta! WBO Jr. Lightweight champion Jamel Herring (23-2, 11 KO) takes on No. 1 contender Shakur Stevenson (16-0, 8 KOs) for the top prize at 130 lbs. It’s the fourth defense for the 35-year-old Herring, while the 24-year-old Stevenson was the silver medalist at the 2016 Olympics, and vacated his WBO featherweight title to move up for this bout.

Ring walks will be happening sometime in the 10 p.m. ET hour and we’ll be here to provide live scores for however many rounds the fight lasts. Herring is the champ, but a +600 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. That makes Stevenson a -900 favorite, with the total rounds is installed at 10.5, with under priced at +160 and over set for -195.

The referee for the fight is Mark Nelson. The judges are Glenn Feldman, Ed Kanner and Rocky Young.

We’ll have round-by-round action, as well as some video clips from social media as well, once the fight begins.

Update 12:06 a.m. ET Stevenson is from New Jersey, but walks out with rapper Quavo of Migos and keeps it very Atlanta. While the champion Herring, from Cincinnati, counters with Jadakiss from NYC. And we’re finally, FINALLY ready to have 12 rounds for the WBO Jr. Lightweight title at State Farm Arena.

Update 11:54 p.m. ET We are very behind schedule, but the ring walks for this fight should begin shortly. Once they do, we’ll be ready for round-by-round coverage.

Round 1: Stevenson 10-9

The undefeated pro and Olympic silver medalist controlled the center of the ring and landed the harder of the shots. Herring is going to need to get inside using his reach if he’s to have a chance.

Round 2: Stevenson 10-9

Second verse, same as the first. Another flawless round from Stevenson where he was barely touched, but landed lefts to the body and rights to the head. It’s easy so far.

Round 3: Stevenson 10-9

It was almost a 10-8 round, but Herring did start coming forward after getting hit. He’s got some swelling around his left eye already that’s just going to get worse as the bout continues.

Round 4: Stevenson 10-9

Much better from Herring, who was coming forward and was the more active fighter. But Stevenson managed to miss enough, and still landed plenty himself including a nice body shot to close the round. But Herring showed he can get back in this.

Round 5: 10-9 Herring

Much better from the champion, and he wins his first round with effective aggression. He was able to go forward behind his jab, but being willing to take what was available from Stevenson as he charged.

Round 6: 10-9 Stevenson

Another somewhat closer round than the first three, but Stevenson’s hand speed and strength is just too much. It’s 102-49 in terms of punches landed so far, and it’s not been close so far.

Round 7: 10-9 Stevenson

This round was fought in much closer quarters than any other, but Stevenson was just as effective in tight as he’s been at regular range. His shots are cleaner, crisper, and more powerful. Herring is going to need to put Stevenson on the canvas to win this.

Round 8: 10-9 Stevenson

This is a recording, but at a longer distance. The only entertaining thing coming out of Herring’s corner so far is the explicit profanity being permitted on ESPN while being given his instructions.

Round 9: 10-9 Stevenson

More from Stevenson, but credit to Herring for going forward even more in search of a miracle. But it seems he has no solutions for the challenger in front of him that was favored to take home his belt, and seems overwhelmingly likely to do so. A cut over Herring’s right eye has come as well.

Round 10: TKO Shakur Stevenson

Referee Mark Nelson had the doctor look at Herring’s cut 25 seconds into the round. But Stevenson kept attacking the head, and it was clear Herring couldn’t see clearly. And Nelson did the right thing and stopped it at 1:30 of the round.

Shakur Stevenson moves to 17-0, and is now a two-division world champion.