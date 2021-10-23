No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State matchup and 2021 CFP implications for a Cowboys loss

The Iowa State Cyclones have upset the No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys 24-21 in Ames, Iowa, ending what was previously an undefeated season for the Cowboys. Mike Gundy’s team has flirted with a loss several times in the season and ultimately, it was Ames once again delivering the knockout punch to a ranked opponent. The Cyclones notably took down the Cowboys 37-31 in 2011 to give Oklahoma State its first loss of that season.

While Oklahoma State is still very much in the thick of the Big 12 race, this essentially ends the Cowboys’ chances at making the College Football Playoff. Oklahoma State can still finish as a one-loss Big 12 champion, but it’s going to be hard to compete with conference title holders from the Big Ten and ACC in a league that’s lacking quality out of conference wins this season.

There’s also the possibility of two SEC teams finishing with one loss and Cincinnati going undefeated. Given all those scenarios, Oklahoma State’s best chance at the playoff was to go undefeated. The conference title can still end up in Stillwater, but the chance at the Playoff appears to be gone.