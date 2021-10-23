UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson leaves key drive with injury, Ducks pick off backup Ethan Garbers to seal win

The UCLA Bruins saw starting senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson exit their contest against the No. 10 Oregon Ducks on the final drive of the game after suffering a hit from pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. And it turned out to be the difference, as the Ducks forced an interception of backup Ethan Garbers to seal a 34-31 win at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

Thompson-Robinson appeared to be sitting out for just one play before ultimately heading to the medical tent, and Garbers stepped in for the Bruins and nearly brought the team back. He made two key throws to move the chains against a tough Oregon defense, including a stick 10-yard out on 4th and 8 to extend the game. But on the ensuing second down, an ice cold Garbers understandably stared down his receiver, and the Ducks DJ James sealed the game with an interception.

Ethan Garbers comes on after a DTR injury and……. HE’S PICKED OFF.



OREGON SURVIVES AGAIN ‼️



Oregon nearly blew a 34-17 lead it held at the start of the fourth quarter. Thompson-Robinson had a rushing touchdown to cut the lead to 10 before another UCLA score brought the Bruins within 3. DTR was set up well to lead the team on the last drive but couldn’t continue after the hit from the likely first-round NFL Draft pick Thibodeaux.