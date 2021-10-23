 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Hoosiers QB Jack Tuttle goes to locker room, Indiana down to third-string quarterback

Tuttle took a shot on a touchdown pass against Ohio State and has gone to the locker room.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
NCAA Football: Ohio State at Indiana
Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Jack Tuttle warms up before a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium.
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Update: Indiana has gone with redshirt sophomore Grant Gremel at quarterback, with McCulley either injured or deemed ineffective as a passer. The Hoosiers are down 14, so they’re likely leaning on a more traditional passer with Gremel rather than McCulley.

The Indiana Hoosiers will be down to their third-string quarterback against the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes with Jack Tuttle going to the locker room with a foot injury. The quarterback is also being evaluated for other injuries, but he appeared to be favoring his foot/leg after taking a shot on a touchdown pass to Peyton Hendershot.

If Tuttle doesn’t return, third-string quarterback Donovan McCulley will have to lead the Indiana offense. The Hoosiers are already down star quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is out indefinitely. This is slowly turning into a nightmare season for Indiana, who came into the year with high expectations and was the trendy pick to compete with Ohio State in the Big Ten.

Tuttle was 4/7 for 41 yards and a touchdown prior to exiting the game. McCulley went 0/2 in his first series in relief of Tuttle. The Buckeyes were heavy favorites coming into the game, and Indiana’s chances of springing an upset got much lower with Tuttle going down.

More From DraftKings Nation