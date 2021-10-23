Hoosiers QB Jack Tuttle goes to locker room, Indiana down to third-string quarterback

Update: Indiana has gone with redshirt sophomore Grant Gremel at quarterback, with McCulley either injured or deemed ineffective as a passer. The Hoosiers are down 14, so they’re likely leaning on a more traditional passer with Gremel rather than McCulley.

The Indiana Hoosiers will be down to their third-string quarterback against the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes with Jack Tuttle going to the locker room with a foot injury. The quarterback is also being evaluated for other injuries, but he appeared to be favoring his foot/leg after taking a shot on a touchdown pass to Peyton Hendershot.

.@IndianaFootball answers No. 5 Ohio State's impressive first drive.



TE Peyton Hendershot (@pey_hendy) was the ⭐️ of the possession. pic.twitter.com/L87epApuYl — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 24, 2021

If Tuttle doesn’t return, third-string quarterback Donovan McCulley will have to lead the Indiana offense. The Hoosiers are already down star quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is out indefinitely. This is slowly turning into a nightmare season for Indiana, who came into the year with high expectations and was the trendy pick to compete with Ohio State in the Big Ten.

Tuttle was 4/7 for 41 yards and a touchdown prior to exiting the game. McCulley went 0/2 in his first series in relief of Tuttle. The Buckeyes were heavy favorites coming into the game, and Indiana’s chances of springing an upset got much lower with Tuttle going down.