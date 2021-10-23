How to watch India vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup match on TV and online live stream

It’s the most anticipated match in any cricket competition and luckily for fans, it’s happening at the beginning of the Super 12 stage. Rivals India and Pakistan will meet for their first pool match, with both teams looking to make a run at the World Cup title. India is the favorite to win the competition and has the most bets when it comes to title futures. Pakistan is considered an underdog, but has a chip on its shoulder heading into this tournament after the New Zealand and England cricket boards withdrew from scheduled tours due to security concerns. Pakistan has said it wants to beat those countries in this competition, but this rivalry game remains the biggest match of the World Cup for both teams.

The match begins at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be seen on Willow TV. If you’re not near a television, you can use your cable login on willow.tv to watch the contest. The match is also available on ESPN+.

India vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup Match Info

Date: Sunday, October 24

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Channel: Willow TV

Livestream: willow.tv, ESPN+

Moneyline odds: India -220, Pakistan +170