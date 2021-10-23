World Series channel: Fall Classic to air on FOX in 2021

The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros will meet in the 2021 World Series on FOX. The Braves defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games on Saturday night to advance for the first time since 1999. The Braves went to seven games with the Dodgers back in 2020. The ‘Stros are in their third World Series in the past five seasons. Houston lost to the Washington Nationals in 2019 and defeated the Dodgers in 2017.

FOX will air the 2021 World Series, having been the exclusive broadcaster of the Fall Classic since the year 2000. Joe Buck and John Smoltz are set to call the game for a sixth straight season. Ken Rosenthal will be on the field while the in-studio team is comprised of Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz and Frank Thomas.

Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros World Series schedule

Game 1: Braves at Astros, Tuesday, October 26th, TBD, FOX

Game 2: Braves at Astros, Wednesday, October 27th, TBD, FOX

Game 3: Astros at Braves, Friday, October 29th, TBD, FOX

Game 4: Astros at Braves, Saturday, October 30th, TBD, FOX

Game 5: Astros at Braves, Sunday, October 31st, TBD, FOX

Game 6: Braves at Astros, Tuesday, November 2nd, TBD, FOX

Game 7: Braves at Astros, Wednesday, November 3rd, TBD, FOX

Note — Game times will be added once the information is released.