Who is favored to the win the 2021 World Series between Braves and Astros?

The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros will face each other in the 2021 World Series, which will begin on Tuesday, October 26th with Game 1 on FOX. The Braves defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS in six games. The Astros knocked off the Boston Red Sox in six games in the ALCS. It’s the first time the Braves are back in the classic since 1999. Houston has been here often, making its third WS appearance in the past five seasons.

Let’s go over the odds and who is favored to the win the 2021 World Series on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Braves vs. Astros World Series odds

ATL: +130

HOU: -160

Early series line has the Astros favored to win from the AL. You could argue the Braves had a tougher road to the World Series than the Astros. Atlanta had to beat the Milwaukee Brewers and defending champion Dodgers to advance. Houston faced the White Sox and Red Sox. Chicago didn’t show up and Boston got feisty but couldn’t keep up with the offense.

The Braves feel like the early play on the series line while it’s +130. We may not see the line move drastically before Game 1 but Atlanta feels like the hotter team and has an advantage at starting pitcher with Max Fried and Charlie Morton at the top. Houston likely takes the series deep based off their experience and bats. Home field advantage is also coming into play a bit here.

Pick: Braves +130

