How to watch the Hollywood Casino 400 via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Kansas City for the next race in the round of eight in the 2021 Cup Series playoffs. The circuit will be running the race at the Kansas Speedway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET. The race will air on NBC Sports Network.
If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBCSports.com/live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
This is the second race at Kansas Speedway this season, with Kyle Busch winning the Buschy McBusch Race 400 in early May. A year ago, Joey Logano won the Hollywood Casino 400. In both races, Kevin Harvick finished second.
Playoff leader and race pole-sitter Kyle Larson is the favorite to win, installed at +240 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Denny Hamlin follows at +550 and the top five odds to win rounds out with Busch (+600), Chase Elliott (+800), and William Byron (+900). Logano is +1600 and Harvick is +1800
Here’s a look at the starting lineup for Sunday’s race.
2021 Hollywood Casino 400, starting lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|3
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Team Penske
|4
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|5
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|7
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|8
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|9
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|10
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|12
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|13
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|14
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|15
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|16
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing
|17
|Erik Jones
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|18
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|20
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|21
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|22
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|23
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|24
|Ross Chastain
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|25
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|26
|BJ McLeod
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports
|27
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|28
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|29
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|30
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|Rick Ware Racing
|31
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|32
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|33
|Justin Haley
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|34
|Ryan Ellis
|15
|Rick Ware Racing
|35
|Quin Houff
|0
|StarCom Racing
|36
|Cody Ware
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|37
|Chad Finchum
|66
|Motorsports Business Management
|38
|David Starr
|13
|Motorsports Business Management
|39
|Joey Gase
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|40
|Parker Kilgerman
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing