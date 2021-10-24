How to watch the Hollywood Casino 400 via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Kansas City for the next race in the round of eight in the 2021 Cup Series playoffs. The circuit will be running the race at the Kansas Speedway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET. The race will air on NBC Sports Network.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBCSports.com/live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

This is the second race at Kansas Speedway this season, with Kyle Busch winning the Buschy McBusch Race 400 in early May. A year ago, Joey Logano won the Hollywood Casino 400. In both races, Kevin Harvick finished second.

Playoff leader and race pole-sitter Kyle Larson is the favorite to win, installed at +240 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Denny Hamlin follows at +550 and the top five odds to win rounds out with Busch (+600), Chase Elliott (+800), and William Byron (+900). Logano is +1600 and Harvick is +1800

Here’s a look at the starting lineup for Sunday’s race.