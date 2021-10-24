 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the Hollywood Casino 400 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Hollywood Casino 400 at the Kansas Speedway via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 02, 2021 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Kansas City for the next race in the round of eight in the 2021 Cup Series playoffs. The circuit will be running the race at the Kansas Speedway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET. The race will air on NBC Sports Network.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBCSports.com/live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

This is the second race at Kansas Speedway this season, with Kyle Busch winning the Buschy McBusch Race 400 in early May. A year ago, Joey Logano won the Hollywood Casino 400. In both races, Kevin Harvick finished second.

Playoff leader and race pole-sitter Kyle Larson is the favorite to win, installed at +240 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Denny Hamlin follows at +550 and the top five odds to win rounds out with Busch (+600), Chase Elliott (+800), and William Byron (+900). Logano is +1600 and Harvick is +1800

Here’s a look at the starting lineup for Sunday’s race.

2021 Hollywood Casino 400, starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car # Team
1 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports
2 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
3 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske
4 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
5 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports
6 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
7 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
8 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske
9 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
10 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
11 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
12 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
13 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
14 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
15 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
16 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing
17 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
18 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
19 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
20 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
21 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
22 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
23 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports
24 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
25 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports
26 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports
27 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing
28 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
29 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports
30 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing
31 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
32 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
33 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports
34 Ryan Ellis 15 Rick Ware Racing
35 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing
36 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing
37 Chad Finchum 66 Motorsports Business Management
38 David Starr 13 Motorsports Business Management
39 Joey Gase 53 Rick Ware Racing
40 Parker Kilgerman 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing

