What time is the 2021 Hollywood Casino 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, October 24th with the Hollywood Casino 400 at the Kansas Speedway. The race starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will air on NBC Sports Network. You can watch a live stream on NBCSports.com/live.

The race is 267 laps running along 400.5 miles of track after the green flag drops. A year ago, Joey Logano won the race with a time of 2:53:43. In the five years prior to that, the regulation length version of the race (no overtime) ran as fast as 2:38:02 and as long as 3:11:57.

This is the second race of the season at the Kansas Speedway. In May, the Cup Series ran the Buschy McBusch Race 400 (fan polling!) and Kyle Busch won the race with a time of 3:05:21. The late spring race has run since 2011 and has ranged between 2:46:44 and 3:24:16.

Playoff leader Kyle Larson has the pole in Sunday’s race and is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ryan Blaney joins him on the pole and is installed at +1000. The second best odds belong to Denny Hamlin, who is installed at +550. Defending race champ Joey Logano is installed at +1600.