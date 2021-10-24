Full starting grid for 2021 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series is back this weekend to continue the round of 8 in the playoffs. We’ll see a full field, but only eight drivers remain alive in the battle for the season-ending championship. This Sunday, the field hits the track at Kansas Speedway for the 2021 Hollywood Casino 400. The race gets going at 3 p.m. ET and will air on NBC Sports Network,
Kyle Larson has dominated this season and is the current leader in the playoff race. He’s won three races since the start of the playoffs and has eight wins in total this year. He’s the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +240. He will also have the pole position for this race thanks to the performance-metric formula NASCAR is using for determining starting lineups. The formula uses driver and owner results from the last race coupled with season-long results.
Ryan Blaney is second in the playoff race and joins him on the front row at Kansas Speedway. He is installed at +1000 to win the race. Denny Hamlin has the second best odds on Sunday at +550 and will start in the sixth position.
Here is the full lineup for Sunday’s 2021 Hollywood Casino 400.
2021 Hollywood Casino 400, starting lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|3
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Team Penske
|4
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|5
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|7
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|8
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|9
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|10
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|12
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|13
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|14
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|15
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|16
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing
|17
|Erik Jones
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|18
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|20
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|21
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|22
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|23
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|24
|Ross Chastain
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|25
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|26
|BJ McLeod
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports
|27
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|28
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|29
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|30
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|Rick Ware Racing
|31
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|32
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|33
|Justin Haley
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|34
|Ryan Ellis
|15
|Rick Ware Racing
|35
|Quin Houff
|0
|StarCom Racing
|36
|Cody Ware
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|37
|Chad Finchum
|66
|Motorsports Business Management
|38
|David Starr
|13
|Motorsports Business Management
|39
|Joey Gase
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|40
|Parker Kilgerman
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing