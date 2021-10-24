Full starting grid for 2021 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series is back this weekend to continue the round of 8 in the playoffs. We’ll see a full field, but only eight drivers remain alive in the battle for the season-ending championship. This Sunday, the field hits the track at Kansas Speedway for the 2021 Hollywood Casino 400. The race gets going at 3 p.m. ET and will air on NBC Sports Network,

Kyle Larson has dominated this season and is the current leader in the playoff race. He’s won three races since the start of the playoffs and has eight wins in total this year. He’s the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +240. He will also have the pole position for this race thanks to the performance-metric formula NASCAR is using for determining starting lineups. The formula uses driver and owner results from the last race coupled with season-long results.

Ryan Blaney is second in the playoff race and joins him on the front row at Kansas Speedway. He is installed at +1000 to win the race. Denny Hamlin has the second best odds on Sunday at +550 and will start in the sixth position.

Here is the full lineup for Sunday’s 2021 Hollywood Casino 400.