Full starting grid for 2021 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

The Hollywood Casino 400 takes place on Sunday, October 24th this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Sunday’s race at the Kansas Speedway.

By David Fucillo
Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Credit One Bank Chevrolet, leads a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back this weekend to continue the round of 8 in the playoffs. We’ll see a full field, but only eight drivers remain alive in the battle for the season-ending championship. This Sunday, the field hits the track at Kansas Speedway for the 2021 Hollywood Casino 400. The race gets going at 3 p.m. ET and will air on NBC Sports Network,

Kyle Larson has dominated this season and is the current leader in the playoff race. He’s won three races since the start of the playoffs and has eight wins in total this year. He’s the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +240. He will also have the pole position for this race thanks to the performance-metric formula NASCAR is using for determining starting lineups. The formula uses driver and owner results from the last race coupled with season-long results.

Ryan Blaney is second in the playoff race and joins him on the front row at Kansas Speedway. He is installed at +1000 to win the race. Denny Hamlin has the second best odds on Sunday at +550 and will start in the sixth position.

Here is the full lineup for Sunday’s 2021 Hollywood Casino 400.

2021 Hollywood Casino 400, starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car # Team
1 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports
2 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
3 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske
4 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
5 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports
6 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
7 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
8 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske
9 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
10 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
11 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
12 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
13 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
14 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
15 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
16 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing
17 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
18 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
19 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
20 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
21 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
22 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
23 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports
24 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
25 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports
26 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports
27 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing
28 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
29 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports
30 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing
31 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
32 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
33 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports
34 Ryan Ellis 15 Rick Ware Racing
35 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing
36 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing
37 Chad Finchum 66 Motorsports Business Management
38 David Starr 13 Motorsports Business Management
39 Joey Gase 53 Rick Ware Racing
40 Parker Kilgerman 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing

