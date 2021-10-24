Joe Burrow start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Joe Burrow was a highly drafted quarterback as expectations for him were high coming off of his injury that shortened his rookie season. He got the player he wanted when the Cincinnati Bengals selected former teammate Ja’Marr Chase at number five in the 2021 NFL Draft. Even with this added weapon, Burrow is having an average season but hasn’t taken that expected next step quite yet. So far, he has thrown for 1,540 passing yards with 14 touchdowns to seven interceptions. One knock against him is that he isn’t very mobile with only 17 rushing attempts for 44 yards. This week, Burrow and the Bengals take on their AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens in an important game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Burrow heads into Week 7 as the overall QB14. Burrow has looked better as of late as he has at least 18 fantasy points in each of his last three games. Unfortunately, the Ravens are giving up the 11th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. They held fantasy stud Justin Herbert to only 12 fantasy points last week. With the rough bye weeks though, you may need to trust Burrow.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Burrow if your quarterback is on bye this week.