Taylor Heinicke start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Washington Football Team backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke is trying his best to keep the Football Team in contention in the NFC East. Heinicke has been on a slump after starting off hot in relief of starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. In his last game, Heinicke was 24 for 39 passing for 182 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Week 6 was the first game of the season that Heinicke didn’t attempt a rush which also limited his performance.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington QB Taylor Heinicke

Heinicke is the overall QB18 in fantasy heading into Week 7. He had three games in a row of at least 20 fantasy points from Weeks 2 and 4, but in the last two weeks, he has had fewer than 10 points each week. The Green Bay Packers are giving up the 16th most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. With the slew of quarterbacks on bye this week, you may need to look Heinicke’s way for a start.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Heinicke if you have other options, but if your quarterback is on bye, START Heinicke.