Robert Tonyan start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Robert Tonyan was a man possessed last year with 11 touchdowns on the season. Tonyan hadn’t had more than one touchdown in the first two years of his career so that was quite the jump. Touchdown regression was expected, but through six games Tonyan is back to his lowly one touchdown. Even though that is a concern, the bigger concern is that he is nonexistent in this offense. Through six weeks, he has 11 receptions on 20 targets for only 92 yards and a touchdown. Tonyan has more than four targets in just one game so far this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers TE Robert Tonyan

Tonyan has fallen from grace and heads into Week 7 as the overall TE35 in half-PPR scoring formats. He is averaging 3.4 fantasy points per game and has five games with two points or fewer. This week, he and the Green Bay Packers take on the Washington Football Team. They are giving up the 17th most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends so it is a decent matchup for Tonyan. Unfortunately, you can’t trust him in your lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Tonyan.