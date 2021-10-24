 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Le’Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Le’Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman ahead of the Baltimore Ravens Week 7 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

By TeddyRicketson
Devonta Freeman #33 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes for a touchdown while being tackled by defensive end Joe Gaziano #92 of the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Fans were questioning what year it was when running back Le’Veon Bell scored a touchdown for the Baltimore Ravens this past week. In his second game action with the team, Bell had eight carries for 18 yards and a touchdown. Devonta Freeman, another free agent running back picked up by the team, also found the endzone in the game and had nine carries for 53 yards. This is a frustrating situation for fantasy managers though as all three running back options for the Ravens found the endzone last week so it is going to be even more difficult to determine who to play.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RBs Le’Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman

Bell and Freeman have a great matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals this week. Even though the Bengals are giving up the 18th most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, Bell and Freeman have value. The Bengals defense has given up double-digit fantasy points to at least one running back in five of six games so far this season. Freeman was the better rusher in last week’s game, so he gets a slight boost between the two.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Starting running back Latavius Murray is banged up with an ankle injury. If he happens to sit START Freeman and FLEX Bell. If Murray is active, START him and FLEX Freeman while SITTING Bell.

