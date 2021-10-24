Ty’Son Williams start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens running backs have been a near revolving door due to the number of injuries they have. Most recently, Ty’Son Williams was a healthy scratch and was inactive for the team’s last game. He has been a healthy scratch in two of the team’s previous three games. Starting running back Latavius Murray is dealing with an ankle injury which could open the door for Williams to return to the active lineup against the Cincinnati Bengals this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RBs Ty’Son Williams

Even when he was the guy, Williams only had one week where he had a fantasy-relevant game and that was in Week 1. He had 65 rushing yards and a touchdown. In the three games he has played since then, he has 105 total yards rushing. He has 31 receiving yards since Week 1, but no other touchdowns. The Bengals are giving up the 18th most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, but have given up at least double-digit fantasy points to one running back in five of six games this season. Even with this matchup, Williams is too much of a risk.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Whether or not Murray plays, SIT Williams this week.