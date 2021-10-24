Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver has been a sneaky good wide receiver this season for fantasy. He is the overall WR6 in half-PPR scoring formats. In six games so far this season, Brown has caught 32 of his 43 targets for 486 yards and five touchdowns. He is coming off of his worst game of the season, but he will look to bounce back against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Marquise Brown

Brown trails teammate Mark Andrews by one target for leading the team in targets and Brown has two fewer receptions. He still has a lot of value in this offense and has carved out a very nice role for himself. Brown has at least five targets in every game and had either 50 yards receiving or one touchdown in every game up until last week. The Bengals are giving up the 15th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. The Bengals have given up more than 15 fantasy points to only Adam Thielen and Davante Adams so far this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even though he is coming off a bad game, START Brown this weekend.