Rashod Bateman start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman made his NFL debut last week. He caught four of six targets for 29 yards on the day. He was tied for the team lead in targets and receptions. Teammate Sammy Watkins has been nursing a hamstring injury which led to Bateman seeing his usage. The longer that Watkins is banged up, the more comfortable that Bateman is going to continue to get in this offense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Rashod Bateman

The Ravens take on the Cincinnati Bengals this week. The Bengals are giving up 31.85 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers which is the 15th most in the league. This presents a solid matchup for Bateman if Watkins misses this game. With six teams on bye, and with other injuries you could be in dire straits and may need to be a consideration for your team.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Bateman unless you are struggling to fill a healthy, active lineup AND Watkins sits.