Mark Andrews start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has returned to his expected form. After being held without a touchdown through the first four games of the season, Andrews now has three receiving touchdowns in the last two games. He is leading the Ravens in both targets and receptions. On the season, he has 34 receptions on 44 targets with 468 yards and three touchdowns. This week, he and the Ravens take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens TE Mark Andrews

Andrews is the overall TE2 in half-PPR scoring formats. He has at least five targets in every game this season and he and quarterback Lamar Jackson have been on the same page over the last two weeks. The Bengals are giving up the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends so this matchup is technically not favorable. But, from Andrews’ usage and his recent performance, you have to fire him up for your lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Andrews.