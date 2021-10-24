Joe Mixon start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Running back Joe Mixon has seemingly fully healed from the injuries that plagued his 2020 season. He has been playing well and has resumed the lead-back duties for the Cincinnati Bengals. On the year, he has 111 rushing attempts for 480 yards and three touchdowns. He has caught 13 of 16 targets for an additional 90 yards and a touchdown. This week, he and the Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens in an important game for the AFC North standings.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals RB Joe Mixon

Mixon is the overall RB10 in half-PPR scoring formats. He has had double-digit fantasy points in four of his six games so far this season. He is coming off his best fantasy performance of the season where he had 94 rushing yards and 59 receiving yards with a receiving touchdown. He had a season-high six targets in the passing game and it is scary to think what happens to his value if he gets more involved in that aspect of the game. The Ravens are giving up the 12th most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs so it is a decent matchup for Mixon.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Mixon this week.