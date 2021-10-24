Ja’Marr Chase start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has had quite the start to his NFL career. In the preseason, Chase was quoted as saying that he was having trouble adjusting to the game and seeing the NFL ball since he hadn’t played football since 2019 at LSU. Chase may have been pulling a fast one over on us as he has exploded to start the season. He has 27 receptions on 41 targets for 553 yards and five touchdowns through six games so far this season. Next, he and the Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

Chase heads into Week 7 as the overall WR5 in half-PPR scoring formats. He has double-digit fantasy points in every game so far this season and has at least five targets per game. His best game came in Week 5 when he caught six targets for 159 yards and a touchdown. Even if he doesn’t find the endzone, quarterback Joe Burrow is finding him enough that it doesn’t matter.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Chase this week.