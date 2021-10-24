Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Tyler Boyd hasn’t had the season many were hoping for and expecting with the Cincinnati Bengals. Quarterback Joe Burrow has 14 passing touchdowns and Boyd only has...one. He still leads the Bengals in receptions, and is second in targets and receiving yards. He has 28 receptions on 38 targets for 390 yards and that lone touchdown.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

Heading into Week 7, Boyd is the overall WR44 in half-PPR scoring formats. He has double-digit fantasy points in three games, but he is coming off back-to-back games of fewer than five fantasy points. Boyd isn’t going to get any help this week facing the Baltimore Ravens. They are giving up the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. They have given up double-digit fantasy points to a receiver just once in the last three games. Unfortunately for Boyd, his usage and his bad matchup don’t make him an automatic start this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Boyd if you are suffering from bye week trouble.