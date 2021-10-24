CJ Uzomah start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

After a quiet Week 5 performance against the Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah made some noise on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. He will try to carry that momentum in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals TE CJ Uzomah

Uzomah was a fantasy football star after his Week 4 performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars a couple of weeks ago. The veteran tight end had a season-high five receptions (six targets) for 95 yards and two touchdowns. The Jaguars’ defense did not have no answer for Uzomah that night.

However, the next week, the Packers’ defense made sure Uzomah did not burn them as he only had two receptions (two targets) for 15 yards. On Sunday, the 28-year-old almost had the same stat line against Detroit (three receptions for 15 yards), but he added a touchdown late in the game.

The 6-foot-6 tight end is not one of QB Joe Burrow’s top receiving options, but could have a week or two where he finds his way into the end zone. Uzomah will be going up against the Ravens’ defense, which has allowed the fourth-most yards (454), most receptions (43) and four touchdowns to tight ends this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you are looking for a streaming tight end to plug into your lineup, look no further than Uzomah.