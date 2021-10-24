Tee Higgins start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens this week in an AFC North divisional matchup. Wide receiver Tee Higgins got off to a strong start to the season but suffered an injury that saw him miss Weeks 3 and 4. Since his return from injury, he hasn’t been able to get back to his usual dominant self. In a tough matchup, the Bengals are going to be looking for Higgins to get back to normal and return to dominance. On the season, Higgins has 18 receptions on 28 targets for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Even with his missed games, Higgins still heads into Week 7 as the third-most targeted pass-catcher for the Bengals. The Ravens are going to present a tough matchup for the Bengals wide receivers. They are giving up only the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. The Ravens defense is solid though so the game script may favor the Bengals passing attack in this one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with his underwhelming performances as of late, Higgins has FLEX appeal, especially with six teams on bye.