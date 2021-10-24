Curtis Samuel start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Curtis Samuel was another one of the free-agent wide receivers that the Washington Football Team added the last offseason. Unfortunately, Samuel has been struggling with injuries and he missed the first three games of the season. He was able to play in Week 4 and then hurt his groin in Week 5. He missed Week 6 and is questionable for this week’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington WR Curtis Samuel

In the lone game that he was able to play the whole thing, Samuel was decently productive for a team debut. Sure, he only had 19 yards receiving. But he caught four of four targets so that would suggest if he could stay on the field, he would have a role. Again, unfortunately, that hasn’t happened so far this season. This week, Samuel and company take on the Green Bay Packers. They are giving up the 11th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. He is banged up, isn’t used a ton and has a bad matchup. That equals riding the bench.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Samuel.