Ricky Seals-Jones start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Washington Football Team have needed someone to step up since starting tight end Logan Thomas suffered an injury. Enter veteran Ricky Seals-Jones. Seals-Jones has seen a steady increase since the injury to Thomas. On the season, he has 12 receptions on 20 targets for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Nine of those receptions, 99 of the yards and one of the touchdown has come from the last two games. This week, Seals-Jones and the Washington Football Team take on the Green Bay Packers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington TE Ricky Seals-Jones

Despite his limited involvement in the offense prior to Week 5, Seals-Jones still heads into Week 7 as the overall TE22 in half-PPR scoring formats. With injuries to other tight ends that are prominent, he has been a decent fill-in the last two weeks with 6.6 and 13.8 fantasy points over the two games. The Packers are giving up the 13th most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends so this is a good matchup for Seals-Jones.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Seals-Jones if your tight end is on bye and you need a fill-in.