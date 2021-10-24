Adam Humphries start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Washington Football Team brought in wide receiver Adam Humphries as a free agent in the 2021 off-season. Unfortunately, he hasn’t performed as they would have hoped. On the season, Humphries has 15 receptions on 22 targets for 149 yards through six games. His last game was the worst of the season as he caught one pass on two targets for only negative four yards. Even with his poor performance and his lack of usage, he is still third on the team in targets, receptions and yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington WR Adam Humphries

Humphries isn’t fantasy-relevant this season. He is theoretically going to have weeks where he goes off, but that hasn't happened yet and you can’t expect it to. This week, he and the Washington Football Team take on the Green Bay Packers. They are giving up the 11th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. With teammate Curtis Samuel back from injury, Humphries has had less of a role than he did previously which isn’t saying much.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Humphries.