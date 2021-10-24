Terry McLaurin start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been on a tear this season, but it hasn’t fully translated to fantasy football success. On the season, McLaurin has 33 receptions on 57 targets for 428 yards and three touchdowns. He leads the team in receptions, targets, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He has been boom or bust this year and is coming off a game where he had four receptions on eight targets for only 28 yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington WR Terry McLaurin

McLaurin heads into this week as the overall WR16 in half-PPR scoring formats. This week, McLaurin takes on the Green Bay Packers. They are giving up the 11th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. The game script could be in favor of McLaurin and the receivers in the late game and garbage time points are perfectly good fantasy points. Only six receivers have at least double-digit fantasy points against the Packers so far this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START McLaurin this week despite the matchup.