JD McKissic start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

JD McKissic is the backup running back for the Washington Football Team. He is featured as the team’s receiving back and is more involved in their passing game than you may think. McKissic is second on the team in receptions, targets and receiving yards. He doesn’t get a lot of run on the ground which caps his upside, but he does have a role in this offense. He only has 25 rushing attempts which are tied with quarterback Taylor Heinicke. He has two total touchdowns on the season, one on the ground and one receiving.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington RB JD McKissic

McKissic heads into Week 7 as the overall RB28 in half-PPR scoring formats. McKissic has alternated good games with bad this season. He had 0.8, 4.8 and 1.2 fantasy points in the odd game weeks so far this season. In even weeks, McKissic has 17.8, 14.4 and 15 fantasy points respectively. McKissic is coming off of eight receptions on 10 targets for 65 yards. The Green Bay Packers rank 16th in fantasy points per game given up to opposing running backs. Starter Antonio Gibson is banged up with an injury so McKissic may see an uptick in usage.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX McKissic in half-and full-PPR scoring leagues. If you are in a standard league with no bonus for receptions, SIT McKissic.