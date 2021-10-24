Antonio Gibson start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson expressed confidence on Friday that his shin injury would not be an issue for him in this Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. He is listed as questionable, but heading into the weekend, it looks as if he will play. The question for fantasy football is whether or not he’ll have an impact this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington RB Antonio Gibson

Gibson’s dealing with a shin injury, one that cost him some time in last week’s game againt the Chiefs. He finished that one 44 yards on 10 carries, catching two passes for zero net yards. JD McKissic saw an increase in his rushing attempts with Gibson limited in that one, in addition to his usual role as the team’s pass-catching specialist out of the backfield.

Taking Gibson at his word that he will play—you’d better double check on Sunday morning to be sure—it’s still a risky week for him in fantasy football lineups. Even if his shin isn’t bothering him enough to limit this work, Washington might not be running much if the Packers build up a lead, which seems likely.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s better to sit Gibson this week. But JD McKissic makes a solid option to start.