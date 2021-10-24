Randall Cobb start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

There was a lot of hype about wide receiver Randall Cobb returning to the Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers wanted to reunite with him which made us think that Cobb could be in for a career resurgence. Unfortunately, this hasn’t been the case. Cobb has had one game this season that inspired hope which came in Week 4. Cobb had five receptions for 69 yards and two touchdowns. If you combine the other five games that Cobb has played, he adds only six more receptions and 88 more yards. While he may be a nice safety outlet for Rodgers, he doesn’t have a large role in this team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Randall Cobb

Cobb had 21.4 half-PPR fantasy points in that Week 4 game. He has combined for only 11.9 fantasy points through the other five weeks. In fact, last week Cobb basically didn’t play as he wasn’t targeted the entire game. He just doesn’t have a consistent role and this week he and the Packers take on the Washington Football Team. This would be a great matchup as they are giving up the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers, but you can’t count on Cobb to benefit.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Cobb.