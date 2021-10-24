AJ Dillon start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Green Bay Packers' backup running back AJ Dillon has been getting more and more involved in the team’s offense. In his last game, Dillon had 11 carries for 59 yards. That was his second-highest rushing total on the season. Unfortunately for Dillon, he hasn’t been able to find the endzone on the ground this season. He does have one touchdown, but it was through the air in Week 5. This week, the Packers and Dillon take on the Washington Football Team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB AJ Dillon

Dillon is heading into Week 7 as the overall RB44 in half-PPR scoring formats. He has already surpassed his 2020 numbers through six games this season. He has 49 rushing attempts for 225 yards and nine receptions on 10 targets for an additional 88 yards and a touchdown. The Washington Football Team is giving up the 14th most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Most recently, they gave up 22.2 fantasy points to Darrel Williams and have given up at least 20 points to a running back in back-to-back weeks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Dillon doesn’t retain much fantasy relevance week-to-week, but with bye weeks and injuries he could have FLEX appeal this week.