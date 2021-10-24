Aaron Rodgers start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is having a pedestrian start to the season, for his standards, for the Green Bay Packers. In his most recent game, Rodgers was 17 for 23 for 195 yards and two touchdowns through the air while rushing seven times for 19 additional yards and another touchdown. Rodgers threw five total interceptions in his MVP 2020 season, and he has thrown three so far this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

This week, Rodgers and the Packers take on the Washington Football Team. Rodgers heads into this game as the overall QB12 in fantasy. He has had at least 18 fantasy points in his last five games and averaged 19 fantasy points per game on the season. The Washington Football Team is giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. They have given up at least 25 points to the opposing quarterback each game since Week 1.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Aaron Rodgers.