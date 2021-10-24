Jaylen Waddle start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Jaylen Waddle is fresh off the best game of his rookie campaign, catching 10 passes on 13 targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns. He will be on everyone’s fantasy football radar ahead of Week 7.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

Waddle linked up with Tua Tagovailoa for most of the day, in what was the fellow Alabama product’s first full game since Week 1. Though the Dolphins have suffered five-straight losses, this was an encouraging performance for Waddle - who now has over 300 receiving yards and 37 receptions. With Tagovailoa back from his rib injury, there’s a good chance that he continues to develop a WR1 rapport with Waddle.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Regardless of which Miami wideouts are active this week, Waddle is beginning to look like a quality flex play in all fantasy formats.