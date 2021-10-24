Matt Ryan start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is in his 14th season with the team. He is a veteran quarterback nearing the end of his career and is losing reliability in actual football as well as fantasy football. Two weeks ago, however, Ryan threw for more than 300 yards for the first time this season. Then, he got a much-needed break as the Falcons were on a bye last week. He is going to be well rested for his matchup this week with the Miami Dolphins.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons QB Matt Ryan

On the season, Ryan has thrown for 1,332 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. He isn’t having a bad year, he just isn’t having a fantasy-relevant year. Heading into Week 7, Ryan comes in as the overall QB22 in fantasy football. He has had back-to-back games of at least 20 fantasy points so maybe the rest this week can make him a viable option. The Dolphins are giving up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Matt Ryan gets star wide receiver Calvin Ridley back this week so that could increase his chances of a solid outing. Ryan could be a lineup fill-in if your starting QB is on bye this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With the matchup, START Ryan only if your starting quarterback is injured or on bye.