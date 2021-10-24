DeVante Parker start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

After missing the last two games with shoulder and hamstring injuries, it appears that DeVante Parker is gearing up for a return against the Falcons on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR DeVante Parker

The Dolphins are desperately hoping to get back on the same path they started with in Week 1. With Parker potentially back in the fold for Week 7, it’ll be interesting to see if Tua Tagovailoa still looks more in Mike Gesicki and Jaylen Waddle’s direction against the Falcons. So far in the 2021-22 campaign, Parker hasn’t been much to brag about, but he has provided two double-digit fantasy performances in ESPN leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even in an air-it-out game such as this, Parker is not a recommended start in most fantasy scoring formats, even if active.