Malcolm Brown start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins dropped their fifth straight result with a 20-23 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags sent in a field goal in the final play of the game to secure the win, giving Jacksonville their first victory of the season. QB Tua Tagovailoa made his first appearance since Week 2 as he sat out for the last three weeks on IR with a rib injury. The Dolphins will look to bounce back against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Malcolm Brown

Malcolm Brown had a combined 31 yards in the loss to the Jaguars, rushing five times for 24 yards and catching his lone target for another seven yards. Believe it or not, he led all the Dolphins running backs in rushing yards which is a testament to how much the backfield struggled against Jacksonville. The touches were almost evenly split between him, Salvon Ahmed, and Myles Gaskin as Ahmed saw the most action with seven carries. As the Dolphins search for their first win since opening day, they’ll hope the return of Tagovailoa will help right the ship and see their running game improve.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Malcolm Brown can’t be trusted at this point to put in a decent fantasy performance. He didn’t even touch the ball in Week 5, and hasn’t rushed for more than 31 yards so far this season. If he’s on your roster, he should be sitting firmly on the bench for Week 7’s contest.