Salvon Ahmed start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins lost in thrilling fashion when the Jacksonville Jaguars nailed a field goal in the very last play of the game to secure a 23-20 final score. That marks the Dolphins’ fifth straight loss, dropping their record to 1-5 on the season. QB Tua Tagovailoa made his return after missing three weeks with a rib injury, and put in his best performance of the season so far. The Dolphins will take on a struggling Atlanta Falcons team in Week 7.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Salvon Ahmed

Salvon Ahmed had seven carries for 22 yards and added another 15 yards when he caught one of his two targets during the loss to the Jaguars. He saw more carries than both Myles Gaskin and Malcolm Brown who each had five touches on the ground, but Ahmed still wasn’t able to put in a very big performance especially for fantasy managers. The backfield had a rough game against the Jags as a whole and will hope to bounce back in Week 7 against the Falcons.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Ahmed shouldn’t be started in most leagues as Gaskin will be the go-to running back in Miami, even considering his inconsistent performances. Leave Salvon Ahmed on the bench if you have him rostered in your league.