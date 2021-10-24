Myles Gaskin start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins lost a thriller at the buzzer as the Jacksonville Jaguars sent in a game-winning field goal with no time left on the clock to hand the Dolphins a 23-20 loss. That marks the Dolphins’ fifth straight loss, but it was also QB Tua Tagovailoa’s first game back after missing the previous three weeks with a rib injury. They’ll hope to turn things around against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin

Myles Gaskin had a very quiet game against the Jags as he only saw five touches and went for nine yards. He also only caught two of his six targets for a total of five yards, bringing his combined total to an abysmal 14 yards while adding a fumble to the mix as well. It’s a far cry from his 99-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 5 against the Bucs, showing fantasy managers that it’s a little hard to trust his output from week to week. Through six games so far, he’s only surpassed 50 rushing yards once, and his biggest performance came in that Week 5 game when he topped 30 fantasy points in PPR leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With how inconsistent Gaskin has been each week, fantasy managers should approach him with caution. He has a high ceiling but can be very unpredictable, although he does have a favorable matchup in Week 7 against the Falcons.