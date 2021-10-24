Tua Tagovailoa start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins went from bad to worse in Week 6 as they gave up two late field goals to lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars, with Matthew Wright sending in the game-winning kick with no time left on the clock. That marks Miami’s fifth straight loss as they fall to 1-5 on the season as they’ll prepare to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa made his first appearance since Week 2 when he exited the game with rib injury against the Bills. He was placed on IR and re-activated ahead of Week 6, but his 33-for-47, 329 yard, two-touchdown performance wasn’t quite enough in the end as the Dolphins handed the Jaguars their first win of the season. The Dolphins benefitted from having Tua back in the game as he moved the ball fairly well down the field right off the bat. It was a good showing for his first game back after missing the previous three weeks as he still gave fantasy managers over 20 points.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Tagovailoa should be rostered with caution as he makes his way back to full fitness, but he could easily be a top-15 QB against a struggling Atlanta team in Week 7.