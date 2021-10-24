Mike Gesicki start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins are looking to break their five-game losing streak against a futile Atlanta Falcons pass defense in Week 7. Mike Gesicki is prepared to make his mark yet again in the open field, following his eight-catches for 115 yards last Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

In what should be a high-volume, passing showcase in Week 7, the Dolphins and the Falcons are teams that could benefit from an entertaining victory to get them somewhat back on track this year. Atlanta’s coming off a bye week but had two-straight games where they posted 27 points or more. This bodes well for a Miami offense that has only averaged 18 in the last three weeks.

Gesicki could potentially find his way into the endzone for his second touchdown of the season, now that DeVante Parker and Preston Williams are likely returning on the outside. The fourth-year tight end has been the only Miami weapon that fantasy managers can safely place into lineups on a weekly basis to this point, boasting 57.0 yards per game in 2021.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Gesicki.