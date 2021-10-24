Mike Davis start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Mike Davis was brought in by the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent running back in the 2021 offseason. He survived through the draft and preseason and was the expected starting running back for the team. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to consistently produce so he has lost the starting moniker to teammate Cordarelle Patterson. Davis does still lead the team in carries (62) and rushing yards (204), but Patterson has definitely eaten into his usage recently.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Mike Davis

Davis heads into Week 7 as the overall RB38 in half-PPR scoring formats. He has at least 12 carries in each of his last three games and he is averaging 9.6 fantasy points per game. Even with his usage down, he has found the endzone in each of the last two games he has played. The Miami Dolphins are giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs so this is a great matchup for Davis.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Davis this week against the Dolphins.